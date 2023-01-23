type here...
2 students of Takoradi Senior High Technical School involved in ghastly accident on their way to school

By Mr. Tabernacle
Two students of Takoradi Senior High Technical School are in critical condition following a ghastly accident.

Reports indicate the unfortunate incident occurred in an attempt by their motor rider to dodge a pothole at the main entrance of Shama Senior High School (SHS).

But luck eluded the rider who collided with a speeding Renault car with registration number WR 3413-13 which was coming from the opposite direction.

The Regional Director of the Ambulance Service, Prosper Maar, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

One of the students, he said, sustained a serious head injury and the other suffered a femoral fracture, thus, a break in the thighbone area.

    Source:GHPAGE

