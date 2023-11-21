2 young ladies who got pregnant for same boyfriend show off big baby bumps (Video)

- Advertisement -

Two young Nigerian ladies have displayed their big baby bumps after being pregnant for the same man.

A video circulating on the internet depicts the pregnant women energetically dancing to a song, sharing delightful moments that suggest a strong bond between them despite both being involved with the same man.

In the video, they were both seen in singlets and short pants as they revealed their baby bumps.

The clip was captioned, “Double blessing for our man, One love keep us together”.

Watch the video below: