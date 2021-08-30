- Advertisement -

A 20-year-old woman and her newborn baby have become the subject of discussion on the internet space in South African.

This follows photos of her strange-looking infant whose resemblance was close to her late grandfather which surfaced online days ago.

The baby looked like an aged person in his 70s with a wrinkled face.

It is believed that the grandfather did not complete his mission before he died hence per their cultural belief, he has returned in the form of this baby to wrap up all unfinished assignments.

Photos of the 80-year old looking baby and the new mother have since flooded the internet and we have gathered some of them for you.

The strange birth has sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

Meanwhile, a young man has gone mad on the streets of Nigeria after he allegedly refused to offer his mother for ritual sacrifice in a quest to become rich overnight as an internet fraudster.

Check out the video below.