Nigerian music acts Burna Boy and Wizkid went home as winners in the 2021 edition of the Grammy’s.
Burna Boy album “Twice As Tall” won the Best Global Music Album.
Wizkid on the other hand won the video of the year for his Brown Skin girl collaboration with American superstar Beyonce.
Check out the full list of 2021 winners.
Record of the Year
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Puma
“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
WINNER: “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (deluxe edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
WINNER: Folklore — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post, and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
WINNER: “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy” – Justin Bieber
“Say So” – Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
WINNER: “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes — Justin Bieber
Chromatica — Lady Gaga
WINNER: Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Blue Umbrella ” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
WINNER: “Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella — Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter — Harry Connick Jr.
WINNER: American Standard — James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules — Rufus Wainwright
Judy — Renée Zellweger
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind” — Diplo and Sidepiece
“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Amine and Slowthai
“The Difference” — Flume featuring Toro y Moi
“Both of Us” — Jayda G
WINNER: “10%” — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I — Arca
Planet’s Mad — Baauer
Energy — Disclosure
WINNER: Bubba — Kaytranada
Good Faith — Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs — Black Violin
Americana — Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin, and Bill Frisell
WINNER: Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight — Grace Potter
Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson
WINNER: The New Abnormal — The Strokes
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: “Shameika” — Fiona Apple
“Not” — Big Thie
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — Haim
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
WINNER: “Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Metal Performance
WINNER:”Bum-Rush” —Body Count
“Underneath” — Code Orange
“The In-Between” — In This Moment
“Bloodmoney” — Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live” — Power Trip
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple
Hyperspace — Beck
Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime — Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush — Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend
WINNER: “Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“All I Need” — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard
“See Me” — Emily King
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons
Take Time — Giveon
To Feel Love/d — Luke James
WINNER: Bigger Love — John Legend
All Rise — Gregory Porter
Best R&B Song
WINNER: “Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and EarthGang)
“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)
“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit on Down” — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe x Halle
“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
WINNER: “Anything for You” — Ledisi
“Distance” — Yebba
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals — Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
WINNER: It Is What It Is — Thundercat
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew, and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV, and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
WINNER: “Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
Black Habits — D Smoke
Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
WINNER: King’s Disease — Nas
The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9″
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
WINNER: “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
WINNER: “Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger — Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill — Jerry Seinfeld
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
WINNER: “When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill
“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night” — Brothers Osborne
WINNER: “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Ocean” — Lady A
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
“Some People Do” — Old Dominion
Best Country Album
Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark
WINNER: Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Nightfall — Little Big Town
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song
“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
WINNER: “Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best New Age Album
Songs From the Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery — Priya Darshini
Form/Less — Superposition
WINNER: More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West
Meditations — Cory Wong and Jon Batiste
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Guinevere” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist
“Pachamama” — Regina Carter, soloist
“Celia” — Gerald Clayton, soloist
WINNER: “All Blues” — Chick Corea, soloist
“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona — Thana Alexa
WINNER: Secrets Are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s the Hurry — Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton
WINNER: Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
Roundagain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race — Gregg August
Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley
The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
WINNER: Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
WINNER: Four Questions — Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymee Nuviola
Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III
“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter
“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore, and Jazz Nixon, songwriters
“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
WINNER: “Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard, and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, and Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Steven Furtick, songwriters
“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore, and Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters
“Holy Water” — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash, and Scott Cash, songwriters
“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer, and Tauren Wells, songwriters
WINNER: “There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute — Myron Butler
Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard
WINNER: Gospel According to PJ — PJ Morton
Kierra — Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run to the Father — Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water — We the Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells
WINNER: Jesus Is King — Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop
20/20 — The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins
WINNER: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
WINNER: YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
Pausa — Ricky Martin
3:33 — Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura — Bajofondo
Monstruo — Cami
Sobrevolando — Cultura Profetica
WINNER: La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez
Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho en Mexico — Alejandro Fernadez
La Serenata — Lupita Infante
WINNER: Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
Ayayay! — Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao — Jose Alberto “El Ruisenor”
Infinito — Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedón and Sergio Luis
WINNER: 40 — Grupo Niche
Memorias de Navidad — Victor Manuelle
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger
WINNER: World on the Ground — Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado — Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin” — Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — John Prine
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire — Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers
WINNER: Home — Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
WINNER: Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
WINNER: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling
Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters
WINNER: All the Good Times — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives ‘Nikso Kowaiks’ — Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise — Na Wai ‘Eha
WINNER: Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton
Higher Place — Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest
WINNER: Got to Be Tough — Toots and the Maytals
One World — The Wailers
Best Global Music Album
“Fu Chronicles” —Antibalas
WINNER: “Twice as Tall” — Burna Boy
“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto
“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar
“Amadjar” — Tinariwen
Best Children’s Music Album
WINNER: All the Ladies — Joanie Leeds
Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock and Friends
I’m an Optimist — Dog on Fleas
Songs for Singin’ — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life — Justin Roberts
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings
WINNER: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (and full cast)
Best Musical Theater Album
Amelie — Original London cast
American Utopia on Broadway — Original cast
WINNER: Jagged Little Pill — Original cast
Little Shop of Horrors — The new off-Broadway cast
The Prince of Egypt — Original cast
Soft Power — Original cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Various artists
Bill & Ted Face the Music — Various artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Various artists
Frozen 2 — Various artists
WINNER: Jojo Rabbit — Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ad Adstra — Max Richter, composer
Becoming — Kamasi Washington, composer
WINNER: Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
1917 — Thomas Newman, composer
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Beautiful Ghosts,” (From Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Carried Me With You,” (From Onward) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Into the Unknown,” (From Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and Aurora)
WINNER: “No Time to Die,” (From No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Stand Up” — (From Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Instrumental Composition
Baby Jack — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill and the Latin Jazz Orchestra)
Be Water II — Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)
Plumfield — Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
WINNER: Sputnik — Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
Strata — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows featuring Anna Webber and Eric Miller)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
Bathroom Dance — Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
WINNER: Donna Lee — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Honeymooners — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows)
Lift Every Voice and Sing — Alvin Chea and Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson featuring Alvin Chea)
Uranus: The Magician — Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Asas Fechdas — John Beasley and Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley and Orkest Metropole)
Desert Song — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)
From This Place — Alan Broadbent and Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
WINNER: He Won’t Hold You — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)
Slow Burn — Talia Billig, Nic Hard, and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski, and Nate Werth)
Best Recording Package
Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
Funeral — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
Healer — Julian Gross and Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
On Circles — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
WINNER: Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney, and James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines and Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
Mode — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
WINNER: Ode to Joy — Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
The Story of Ghostly International — Michael Cina and Molly Smith, art directors (Various artists)
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various artists)
WINNER: Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album
Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald, and George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
WINNER: It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
Best Remixed Recording
“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)” — Rac, remixer (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
WINNER: “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Gerswhin: Porgy and Bess — David Frost and John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus)
Hynes: Fields — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis, and Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion)
Ives: Complete Symphonies — Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)
WINNER: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ — David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
WINNER: David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
Aspect of America – Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
WINNER: Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck and Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players — Wiliam Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares and Kate Royal; Blanton Asplaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
WINNER: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess — David Robertson, conductor; Angle Blue and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestral The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip and Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini and Erwin Sturzer, producers (Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
Carthage — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
WINNER: Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann, and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers)
Kastalsky: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox, and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel and Anna Dennis; Orchestra of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale, and The Saint Tikhon Choir)
Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather, and Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus)
Once Upon a Time — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: “Contemporary Voices” — Pacifica Quartet
“Healing Modes” — Brooklyn Rider
“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, and Place Orchestra
“Hynes: Fields” — Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion
“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adès; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hr?ša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (the Philadelphia Orchestra)
WINNER: Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich, and Jason Vieaux)
Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Aromonico)
A Lad’s Love — Biran Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanis (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley, and Ben Russell)
WINNER: Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone and Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
WINNER: Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Adès, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès, and Boston Symphony Orchestra)
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players” — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Katie Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, and Place Orchestra)
WINNER: “Rouse: Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett and Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations — Gary Paczosa and Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
WINNER: Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, and Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
Jaime — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips — Shani Gandhi and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Best Music Video
WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé
“Life Is Good” — Future featuring Drake
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“Adore You” — Harry Styles
“Goliath” — Woodkid
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
WINNER: Andrew Watt
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys
Black Is King — Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme
WINNER: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top