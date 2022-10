- Advertisement -

The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) commences today, Monday, October 17.

The examinations will take place at 2,038 centres across the country.

A total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools will be sitting for the examinations. This is 3.48 per cent less than the 2021 entry figure of 572,167.

The number comprises 276,988 males and 275,288 females.

For this year, both schools and private candidates are sitting for examinations at the same time.

Good Luck to You all.