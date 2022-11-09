Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp has reportedly been dropped from the official Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As a result, his agent, Calvin Riches blasted the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for treating his player unfairly.

According to him, the GFA dabbles in hypocrisy and only pocked players ahead of his player because of selectivity and favouritism.

Ranting on social media, Jeffery Schlupp’s agent was mad at the GFA and the Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, for not picking his player who has been in form and is ready to be at the World Cup.

Out of the 5-man provisional squad that was named, Jeffery Schlupp is believed to be one of the numerous players who have dropped out.

?? Jeffrey Schlupp’s representatives feel disrespected after the player was told he will not be part of the final Black Stars squad because Otto Addo “hasn’t seen him play.” @3SportsGh pic.twitter.com/f7SMsEekON — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 8, 2022

However, the final squad for the World Cup will be announced by coach Otoo Addo on Friday, November 10, 2022.