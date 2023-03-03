- Advertisement -

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards date for this year has been confirmed by Charterhouse Productions (VGMAs).

The 24th edition of the yearly event, according to a statement released by the event’s organizers on Thursday, March 2, will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Convention Center (AICC).

The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.

Also Read: Dr UN’s award is better than VGMA – Blakk Rasta

For this year’s competition, nominations started in January and ended on February 12 on Sunday.

Artists, artist management, record labels, instrumentalists, producers, and composers of music whose works cover the period from Saturday, January 1, 2022, to Saturday, December 31, 2022, will be among the recipients of awards.

Read More: Beef: Lyrical Joe punches Amerado in freestyle after winning VGMA award