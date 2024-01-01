2024 elections will be red and fire – List of Prophet Owusu Bempah’s 2024 prophecies

- Advertisement -

Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah has once again presented a mixed bag of predictions also termed as prophecies for the year 2024.

He reminded the congregation during the December 31st Watchnight Service at the headquarters of Glorious Word Power Ministries International that he prophesies only what God reveals to him.

He defined prophecies as “plans of heaven for people on earth and, by the same measure, a revelation of the plots of the evil ones so that mortals can work to avert them.”

The speaker clarified that their prophetic skills are not limited to the 31st night and that God discloses what has to be done and stops impending evil via intercession.

List of his prophecies by Prophet Owusu Bempah

1. Police and military clash

2. Tribal war

3. Thick darkness had descended upon the nation, everything ceased and it was intense. People in charge of power generation sector must work assiduously to avert a doom.

4. I saw a sea turned bloody. The sea is Ghana and the blood relates to the spillage of blood this year, seen via revelation. He also related to sea with sharks fighting with fishes getting wounded

5. On the 2024 election, Owusu-Bempah said there was no need to think of who will win but the bloody circumstance is what citizens must work to avert. “Maybe you are looking at the party that will win. If God doesn’t intervene, there could be confusion and attendant mayhem that could trigger blood spillage and unfortunate things will happen,” he added.

6. Confusion in the military with soldiers in a bloody fight throughout the action. The confusion could start from the top to the lower ranks.

7. A leader of a major religious body will depart from the earth unless there is an intervention by the faithful.

8. A leader of major political group will part with the world

9. Something major will shake the world, something as grave as COVID or even worse will break out, it will shake the world.

10. King covered with black cloth which was removed thrice, if the cloth covers him and is not removed of lifted, there could be a big funeral.