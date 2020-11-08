A 22-year-old boy from Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region has been crowned the Overall best farmer at the just ended 36th National Farmers Day Celebration.

The young farmer identified as Hakeem Ishak is an old student of Swedru Senior High School and currently a level 200 student of Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akuapem reading Mathematics and ICT.

In an interview with Hakeem, he revealed that he was born into a family of farmers and that motivated him to also go into farming.

According to Hakeem, he started his own farm with just 100 cedis about a decade ago and has been financing his education from the proceeds from his farm.

He further stated that he aspires to win the National Best Farmer Award in a few years to come.

Hakeem, being the youngest farmer to achieve such a huge feat, urged the youth to also venture into agriculture.