22-year-old lady commits suicide after her mother and family pastor accused her of being a witch

By Mr. Tabernacle
A piece of a sad story that has reached our front desk from Assin Dawomako in the Central Region has it that a lady aged 22 has committed suicide.

The 22-year-old lady identified Appiah Kubi Judith took her life by drinking poison after her parents, particularly her mother and their family pastor accused her of being a witch.

From our source’s reports, Judith, now deceased, has for a very long been under the maltreatment of her parents (family) especially her mother after the pastor told them she’s possessed.

The source further explains Judith was maltreated by her blood parents to a point where she was sacked from home to fend for herself.

As a means of making ends meet, she relocated to Assin Foso from Assin Dawomako to work for a man who we are told is not related to her.

The mother, bent on collapsing and destroying her daughter’s life found her way to manipulate the landlord of the room Judith rented to eject her.

Left alone in this world, troubled Appiah Kubi Judith used the funds she was able to gather when she was working to rent a room.

Then again, the mother, bent on collapsing her daughter’s life found her way to manipulate the landlord of the room Judith rented to eject her.

Life became very unendurable for the young lady as she was tired of life, sources told us.

Unfortunately for her, the mother took ill and the same pastor came telling her that its the daughter who has used her Witcraft to try to kill her.

In fact, She (Judith) had a bitter life experience in the hands of her parents. Fast forward, she committed suicide to end it all by drinking a poisonous substance.

