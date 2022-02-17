type here...
GhPageLifestyle22-year-old lady proudly shares pictures of herself and her 109-year-old boyfriend having...
Lifestyle

22-year-old lady proudly shares pictures of herself and her 109-year-old boyfriend having a nice time

By Armani Brooklyn
22-year-old lady proudly shares a picture of herself and her 109-year-old boyfriend having a nice time
- Advertisement -

A beautiful dark lady has shared a romantic themed picture with her 109-year-old boyfriend having a once time.

These pictures have raised eyebrows amongst netizens who have come across them on the net as to why such a young lady will agree to date such an elderly man if not for greediness.

In the photos, the 109-year-old ma was even sleeping during the photoshoot session but yeah, everything for the Cheddar.

The excessive desire for wealth will send many ladies to their graves because why would you date a person fit to be your great grandfather.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.5 ° F
    83.5 °
    83.5 °
    72 %
    3.2mph
    67 %
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News