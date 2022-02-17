22-year-old lady proudly shares pictures of herself and her 109-year-old boyfriend having a nice time

- Advertisement -

A beautiful dark lady has shared a romantic themed picture with her 109-year-old boyfriend having a once time.

These pictures have raised eyebrows amongst netizens who have come across them on the net as to why such a young lady will agree to date such an elderly man if not for greediness.

In the photos, the 109-year-old ma was even sleeping during the photoshoot session but yeah, everything for the Cheddar.

The excessive desire for wealth will send many ladies to their graves because why would you date a person fit to be your great grandfather.