22-year-old US-based Ghanaian musician shot dead in Columbus

A Ghanaian musician based in the United States, Britney Boateng has been shot dead in Colombus.

The Ghanaian lady was shot dead on Monday, November 21 2022.

This reportedly ensued during a heated altercation between Britney, 22, and 41-year-old Tyona Dodson in the East Side, Colombus.

Tyona is believed to be Britney’s sister-in-law. According to Colombus Division police, the shooting occurred early in the morning.

The police say they were called to the residence at about 1 am where they found Britney with a gunshot wound.

The musician was subsequently pronounced dead moments later. Tyona Dodson has been charged with murder and is currently in police custody. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance this morning.