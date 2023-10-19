type here...
23-year-old girl arrested after her sugar daddy dies in her room during hot afternoon knacking

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A 23-year-old lady is in the grips of the police after her 59-year-old boyfriend died in her room during hot afternoon bedroom intercourse.

Beth Wanjiku is reportedly in the custody at Kitengela Police Station in Kenya’s Kajiado County.

Reports have it that the deceased, Joshua Stephen Muirui, visited his lover on Wednesday, October 18, at her rental house along Balozi Road before his mysterious death.

Wanjiku told police that she had prepared a meal, which she jointly ate with Muirui before they mutually agreed to have sex.

“She prepared meat stew and ugali which they took for lunch. After eating, he requested that they proceed to the bedroom. At around 4 pm as they were making love, he fell unconscious,” a police report said.

Sensing danger, the suspect called her lover’s friend for help to take him to the hospital. He was rushed to the Pona Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

