23-year-old lady murdered by her boyfriend for posting another man on her WhatsApp status

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Another sad story, this week received from Dunkwa Mfoum confirms the gruesome murder of 23-year-old Victoria Tetteh by his boyfriend identified as Dominic aka Obuasi.

According to the report, 25-year-old hairdresser, Victoria Tetteh was killed by her boyfriend Dominic after he saw another man’s picture on her mobile phone.

Information gathered reveals that Dominic bought a phone for Victoria and the next day, he saw photos she took with another man on it which brought a misunderstanding between them and resulted in a heated argument.

Victoria is said to have left her room and gone to her sister’s house and stayed with her.
But Dominic who is currently on the run, followed his lover to her sister’s house at Dunkwa Mfoum where a fight broke out between the two.

The sister of the deceased then hurriedly stepped outside to call for assistance to separate them only to come back to see that the suspect had used a building block to hit her sister to death leaving her in a pool of blood

A report was made to the Police who arrived at the crime scene to convey the body to the Dunkwa Government Hospital morgue.

The Police have commenced an investigation and mounted a search for Dominic.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Wednesday, May 3, 2023
