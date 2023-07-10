Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A 24-year-old Ghanaian man is in the grips of police in the United States after firing gunshots injuring his mother and sister.

The two are currently in critical condition and receiving urgent medical care.

According to reports, it took law enforcement 13 hours to subdue the suspect after he engaged them in an exchange of fire.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are scanty as it is unclear why and how the incident unfolded before the police arrived at the scene.

However, investigations into the case have commenced.

