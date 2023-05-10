type here...
24-year-old NSS teacher allegedly defiles three pupils in his class
24-year-old NSS teacher allegedly defiles three pupils in his class

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A 24-year-old National Service Person at Sehwi Asawinso Methodist Primary B is in the grips of the law for allegedly defiling three pupils in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The Bibiani Circuit Court has remanded the NSS teacher to three weeks in police custody. The accused, Bismark Ansu, is a Class 2 teacher of the three victims.

According to reports by 3News, in January this year, he organised extra classes for his pupils in his house with a claim that he needed to complete the syllabus of the academic year, without the knowledge of the school authorities.

Bismark Ansu, however, took advantage of the extra classes to lure three of the pupils – who are between the ages of eight and nine years old – to have sexual intercourse.

He threatened to kill them if they disclose their ordeal to anyone.

After some weeks of the alleged sexual assault, the parents of the victims noticed abnormal blood discharges from their daughters’ private parts and upon interrogation, they disclosed the ordeal.

A report was made to the police at Sehwi Asawinso and a medical form was issued to the complainants to take the victims to any government hospital for examination, treatment, and endorsement, all of which corroborated the defilement claims.

The accused person was subsequently arrested and was charged with three offences: i) threat of death contrary to Section 75 of the Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29], ii) defilement contrary to Section 101 of Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29], and iii) threat of harm contrary to Section 74 of the Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29] and was put before the Bibiani Circuit Court.

Suspect Ansu has been remanded and is to reappear on Monday, May 29 after the court heard the details of the case. Meanwhile, the victims are responding to treatment

    Source:GHPAGE

    Wednesday, May 10, 2023
