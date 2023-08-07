24-years old KNUST student stabbed to death over missing T-Shirt

- Advertisement -

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkramah University of Science and Technology Lambert Frimpong has tragically lost his life over a T-Shirt as friend stabbed him.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The 24 years old deceased was accused of stealing the T-Shirt but denied it on several counts which angered his friend more to lead to the stabbing.

The victim was however declared dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after medics attended to him.

Investigations has already commenced as the police hopes to scoop out the culprit in the shortest possible time.