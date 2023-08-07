type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews24-years old KNUST student stabbed to death over missing T-Shirt
News

24-years old KNUST student stabbed to death over missing T-Shirt

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Kumasi 32-yr-old woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death
- Advertisement -

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkramah University of Science and Technology Lambert Frimpong has tragically lost his life over a T-Shirt as friend stabbed him.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The 24 years old deceased was accused of stealing the T-Shirt but denied it on several counts which angered his friend more to lead to the stabbing.

The victim was however declared dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after medics attended to him.

Investigations has already commenced as the police hopes to scoop out the culprit in the shortest possible time.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

TODAY

Monday, August 7, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
100 %
2.9mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways