Relationship
Relationship

26yrs old Nigerian Beauty Queen set to marry 57yrs old billionaire with five kids; video trends

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A young and vibrant Nigerian beauty Queen of 26 years old is all set to tie the knot with her billionaire boyfriend who is old enough to be her father.

According to multiple reports, the young lady identified as Mitchel Ihezue is a former winner of Miss Universe Nigeria.

The potential husband has also been identified as Prince Nicholas Nkwachuku, a Nigerian politician and a business mogul.

The man is also alleged to have given birth to five sons and lost his wife three years ago.

Check out their pre wedding video below

