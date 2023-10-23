- Advertisement -

Ghana’s known con artiste Kwame Owusu Fordjour popularly known as Dr UN has in a radio interview revealed that he made American rapper 2pac Shakur popular on campus.

Dr UN after his infamous awards scheme has claimed that he is an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) a claim which has been challenged by many.

Despite all the bashing he has been receiving and the tag around his neck as a con artist, Dr UN is not giving up as he continues to stick to his earlier claims.

In a recent interview, Dr UN who now sees himself as an influencer claimed that he made students get to know about 2Pac and the likes of 3FM host Blakk Rasta can confirm this statement.

According to him, in 1996 when the American rapper was assassinated he organised his funeral in Ghana at City Hotel now Golden Tulip for fans to mourn.

He mentioned that back then he was the talk on campus and whenever he went on air and dropped a line, it became a term that all the other tertiary institutions across the country took up.

Watch the video below: