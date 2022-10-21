type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAnother one: 3 Chinese & 2 Ghanaian illegal miners arrested in the...
News

Another one: 3 Chinese & 2 Ghanaian illegal miners arrested in the Eastern Region

By Mr. Tabernacle
Galamsey
- Advertisement -

Three(3) Chinese illegal miners including a female and two(2) Ghanaians have been arrested in Atiwa West Municipality in the Eastern region.

The illegal miners were arrested during the weekend whilst mining with excavators destroying the vegetation and polluting the Birim river.

Their mining equipment was confiscated. The accused have been arraigned before Koforidua Circuit Court and remanded.

Eastern Region is one of the mining regions in Ghana Chinese sneaking to engage in illegal mining.

Dozens of these Chinese illegal miners have been arrested in the last five years but only three have been imprisoned.

As part of the fight against the menace, Chief Justice designated the Koforidua High Court 3 and Circuit Court B, to deal with illegal mining cases in the region.

Recent statistics by the Eastern Regional Office of the Attorney General Department headed by Chief State Attorney Mrs Emily Addo-Okyireh detailed that, a total of 187 illegal miners charged in 48 cases have been convicted and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment in the Region since 2017.

The 187 convicted persons include 29 nationals of Niger, seven Nigerians and three Chinese.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, October 21, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    83.9 ° F
    83.9 °
    83.9 °
    69 %
    3.6mph
    43 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News