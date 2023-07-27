- Advertisement -

Three military officers and three other individuals have been charged with conspiracy to attack and rob a bullion van belonging to a mining company in the Ahafo Region.

The suspects; WO2 Emmanuel Yartey, WO1 Linus Edem and WO1 Francis Katamani, Owura Osei Antwi, Makata and David Ayaaba, on July 26, 2023, were arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court.

The six allegedly planned to attack the bullion van scheduled to transport gold for the Mining Company in Ahafo Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

The alleged incident happened close to two weeks ago when the gang, some of them officials of the company, Golden Team Mining, were picked up by security agencies for the alleged attempt.

The police arrested a driver of the company, Owura Osei Antwi, and later arrested the other five alleged accomplices including the military men who are based at the Headquarters Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces in Kumasi.

The accomplices were arrested after monitoring of their phone conversations following the arrest of the driver.

A JoyNews report said the court, after hearings granted warrants for the phones of the accused to be taken for forensic investigations.

They were also granted bail of 100,000 Ghana cedis with landed properties and sureties each to be justified.

The case has since been adjourned to 21st of August.