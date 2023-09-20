3 T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS students arrested for inflicting machete wounds on 15 Form 2 students

- Advertisement -

Three Form 3 students from T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Gomoa Potsin, Central Region, have been apprehended by the police for causing serious harm to approximately 15 of their junior peers in Form 2.

This distressing incident has led to hospitalization for the injured students, who suffered various degrees of injury at the hands of their unruly senior counterparts.

According to reports by UTV’s Jacob Kubi, the remaining students involved in this misconduct have gone into hiding upon realizing that their actions have triggered a police investigation.

Prior to this violent episode, the Form 3 students had reportedly invaded the dormitories of their junior peers, stealing their personal belongings, including food items.

On the ill-fated day in question, they once again entered the dormitory and proceeded to destroy the personal property of the juniors, including their food supplies.

The assailants would approach each victim, inquire about their names, and then brutally assault them.

The attackers used a hammer to strike the victims’ heads before resorting to machetes, inflicting severe injuries.

Furthermore, it has been reported that these rogue students had developed a habit of forcibly confiscating food items belonging to their junior counterparts. Any junior student who dared to complain or confront them faced dire consequences.

This disturbing incident underscores the need for educational institutions to maintain a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

It is imperative that such acts of violence and bullying are addressed promptly to ensure the well-being and safety of students within the school community.