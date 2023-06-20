30-year-old Man pours kerosene on his 8-year-old daughter and sets her ablaze, claims she is a witch

- Advertisement -

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Hamza Umar, who set a young girl ablaze on the allegation that she is a witch sent to kill him.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, June 19, 2023, said the suspect poured kerosene on the victim, Hafsat Bala and set her on fire when she allegedly stormed his compound, claiming she was sent by her elder sister to kill him.

According to the PPRO, the suspect also claimed that the girl said she was asked to bury some charms at the corner of the house and refused to remove it when he asked her to do so.

“On 18/06/2023 at about 1930hrs Police operatives attached to the Command acted on Credible Intelligence and arrested one Hamza Umar “M” aged 30yrs of Rafin Albasa area of Bauchi for causing grievous hurt and attempt to commit offence to-wit Culpable Homicide,” the statement read.

“According to the narration by the accused (Hamza Umar) the victim, Hafsat Bala invaded his residence in Rafin Albasa area of Bauchi and walked around the premises.

“He asked her what brought her into his compound and In response, the girl told him that she was sent by her eldest sister to come and kill him. The accused ( Mr. Hamza Umar) tried to send her away from his compound, but the victim resisted, claiming that she was asked to bury some charms at the corner of the House.

“The suspect further asked the victim to remove what she claimed to have buried in his compound but she refused. The suspect became furious at this point and poured her kerosene and set her ablaze in his compound, claiming she was a witch.

“On receiving the information, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for immediate medical attention.

“On the other hand, a discreet Investigation has been instituted to unravel the exact circumstances that led to the situation. Meanwhile, the suspect will be charged to Court for the established Offences upon completion of the Investigation unfailingly.

“The Command warned that nobody has the right to treat a human being in such a barbaric manner and it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency, he should have taken the minor and handed over to the police or any law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of investigation.”

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED – THE PHOTOS BELOW ARE VERY GRAPHIC AND SENSITIVE TO SOME READERS