300 stores destroyed as fire rips through French-line section of Kumasi Central Market – VIDEO

It has been reported that a raging fire has engulfed the French-Line section of the Kumasi Central Market, causing significant damage to shops.

The fire is reported to have began around 7:00am on Sunday, leaving over 300 shop owners scrambling to save their belongings while others watched helplessly as the flames consumed their livelihoods.

Despite the arrival of four fire tenders, firefighters struggled to bring the blaze under control.

The extensive damage and potentially hazardous materials within the affected area also present significant challenges for the ongoing firefighting efforts.

The root cause of the outbreak remains unknown, and despite the presence of Ghana National Fire Service personnel, local residents are banding together to control the raging flames.