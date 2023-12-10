type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews300 stores destroyed as fire rips through French-line section of Kumasi Central...
News

300 stores destroyed as fire rips through French-line section of Kumasi Central Market – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

It has been reported that a raging fire has engulfed the French-Line section of the Kumasi Central Market, causing significant damage to shops.

The fire is reported to have began around 7:00am on Sunday, leaving over 300 shop owners scrambling to save their belongings while others watched helplessly as the flames consumed their livelihoods.

Despite the arrival of four fire tenders, firefighters struggled to bring the blaze under control.

The extensive damage and potentially hazardous materials within the affected area also present significant challenges for the ongoing firefighting efforts.

The root cause of the outbreak remains unknown, and despite the presence of Ghana National Fire Service personnel, local residents are banding together to control the raging flames.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, December 10, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways