31 December happy new month messages and wishes for 2023

As December is the last month of the year, it prepares us for the next year. Whoever witnesses January to December, has to thank God especially.

It is important to state here that whosoever witnesses January to December has bundles of thanksgiving to give God, especially on behalf of your friends, family and loved ones as you jubilate to the New Year.

Here’s a collection of messages tailored for various groups and individuals for the new month of December 2023 and the upcoming Christmas season:

1. December is a month of completeness. May God establish you, strengthen you, and settle you. Happy New Month dear.

2. May December leave you with enough great testimonies to remember, Happy New Month dearie.

3. Thank God you are a winner. As you have crossed into the last month of the year, God will never be crossed with you. Keep winning. Welcome to December!

4. He who began the good works in you will carry it on to completion. You’ll finish well! Happy Last Month of the year sugar.

5. As you enter into December, you’ve entered into your greatness, abundance and excess favour. Happy New Month.

6. God will bless you wonderfully and enlarge your coast. He’ll be with you in all you do, and keep you from all evil and disaster, as the year goes to an end. Wonderful December!

7. Pursue, for you shall surely overtake them and, without failure, recover all. Welcome to December, the month of total recovery. Shalom

8. To be very blunt, your life will flaunt God’s glory throughout the month. May you live happily in God’s glory ever after. Happy New month.

9. God has raised you as a Champion to shake the world in this latter times. You shall be invited to counsel kings of nations. You’re a genius! Your December must Bloom!

10. May your destiny helpers locate you this new and last month of the Year. Never again will destiny destroyers instruct your life. Amen. It’s your month of testimony.

11. The open door before you will open wider. You will become wiser, your garment will be whiter than snow, as you continue to glow. Cheers to the last month of the year.

12. May the largest piece of the pie be on your plate this December. A happy new month of December.

13. Since this is the last month, I wish no bad things come near you and your beloved. Happy December.

14. May the best things of the last month of the year be in your favor. A happy new month of December to you.

15. May you be surprised with new year presents by the Almighty before it is even a new year. Happy December.

16. Let all the failures of your past year be your best guide in the New Year.

17. Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

18. As we look to the new year, hold on to what is good. Let go of what is bad. It really is that simple.

19. May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility.

20. What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.

21. Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.

22. May you recover all lost treasures this month of December, I wish you a month filled with recovered opportunities!

23. May this new month encompass you with favour and breakthrough, as you step out in the next 30 days, each day will bring about unending laughter.

24. May the light of the Lord shine upon you this new month everywhere you go, Happy New Month to you!

25. May you find both inner and outer peace this month of December, your joy shall overflow. Amen!

26. May the season of joy that holds this month enrich you and your entire family, welcome to the month of celebration as we mark the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ! Happy New Month.

27. This Month Shall Be Filled With Abundance for you and Your Family, Remain Blessed.

28. May Allah bless you with strength, peace of soul, love of family and friends, and all the good happenings this time. Wish you a pleasant New Month.

29. Wishing you a fabulous new month, a month with new experiences waiting for you. Happy New Month.

30. Wish you a good start to this month with pleasant hopes for each coming day. I wish you a blessed one. Happy New Month.

31. A fresh and joyful month Is in relation to coming, May God sanctify you With cheerfulness And delight which You missed in the Previous month Happy New Month.

We hope that as you share this message with someone, you lighten their heart and brighten their smiles. A merry Christmas to you and a prosperous new year. Enjoy your holidays!