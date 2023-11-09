315 results canceled; WAEC releases 2023 BECE results

- Advertisement -

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results for both school and private candidates who participated in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

WAEC revealed that the results for school candidates will be sent to their respective schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

On the other hand, private candidates can access their results on the Council’s official website www.waecgh.org.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) added that it has cancelled the Subject Results of 312 school candidates and 3 private candidates.

According to WAEC, the results were cancelled because the affected candidates took foreign materials such as prepared notes, text books and printed materials into the examination hall or colluded with other candidates.

In a statement dated November 9, 2023 and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Mr. John Kapi, WAEC said this follows, “the completion of investigations into several cases of irregularity detected during the conduct of the examination and marking of scripts.”

A total of 600,900 candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females from 18,993 participating schools entered for the school examination.

This figure includes 53 candidates with visual impairment, 366 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other special educational needs.

The examination was conducted at 2,137 centres across the country.

Out of the total number, 3,366 candidates were absent. The BECE for Private Candidates recorded a total entry figure of 1,839 candidates. This was made up of 942 males and 897 females.

Fifteen centres, mostly in the reqional capitals, were used for the conduct of the examination. Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 61 were absent.