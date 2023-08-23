(PHOTOS): 32-Year-Old student marries herself to teach her parents a lesson

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The internet was on fire on August 27, 2018, as a 32-year-old Oxford University student married herself on her birthday.

The Uganda lady named Lulu Jemimah held a last-minute wedding at Quepasa Bar in the Ugandan capital Kampala and baffled her parents with her decision.

Daily Mail reported that Lulu was fed up with her parents always disturbing her about marriage, which was the last thing on her mind.

Lulu, who was doing a master’s in creative writing at that time, said she was only committed to her goal of being an academic. In her words:

‘I have a strong passion in life and I am committed to achieving my goals of becoming an academic. ”But all my family wanted to ask me was when I planned to get married – which is very important back in Uganda – followed by when I would be having children and starting a family.”

Continuing, she said: “My father wrote my wedding speech when I turned 16. Every birthday my mother prayed for me and in recent years this has included a plea for a good husband.

‘But I just didn’t want to think about walking up the aisle. It’s not the thing which keeps me up at night.”

See Photos Below