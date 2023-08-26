32-yr-old man with ‘pink-lips’ remanded in prison for kidnapping a businessman

A 32-year-old man, Olayemi Olawale, who allegedly kidnapped a businessman has been remanded at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre by the Odigbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State.

Police operatives in Ondo State arraigned Olawale before Chief Magistrate D.O Ogunfuyi, on one count charge of kidnapping.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector James Usifo, the defendant committed the offence on August 16, 2023 at about 11:00am around Bovas Filling Station, along Ore/ Benin express road in Ondo State.

Usifo said that the defendant attempted to kidnap one Akeem Ganiyu, who owns a filling station, bakery, factory and fleets of cars at Ofosu.

He said the defendant committed the crime, accompanied by the duo of Awosika Olalekan and Olabamijo Iseoluwa who were on his motorcycle.

According to the charge, the offence contravenes Section 509 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006. But the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Ogunfuyi, in his ruling, remanded the defendant at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the outcome of advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till September 28, 2023 for mention.