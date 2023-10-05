type here...
33-year-old teacher arrested for getting pregnant for her 17-year-old male student
33-year-old teacher arrested for getting pregnant for her 17-year-old male student

Meet Morgan Freche, the female teacher who got pregnant for her teenage student.

By Osei Emmanuel
Morgan Freche, a 33-year-old female teacher in the United States has been arrested and charged to for allegedly getting pregnant for her 17-year-old student.

Freche was charged with rape after she gave birth to the child two years ago. She was arrested on Tuesday, October 3, after an investigation led to several warrants being put out for her arrest in Tangipahoa Parish.

On September 24, allegations of Freche having become pregnant with the 17-year-old student’s baby were reported.

Four days later, Freche resigned from her job in the parish’s school system at Lorainger High School, without her name being revealed.

On Tuesday, she turned herself in and was charged with counts of third-degree rape and oral sexual battery, as well as four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

