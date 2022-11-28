36-year-old man rapes 5-year-old boy to death

- Advertisement -

According to pulse.ng, a man suspected to be homosexual has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy to death.

The man, identified as Sikiru Ajibola, 36, was apprehended by operatives of Nigeria’s Ogun Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect.

Ajibola is alleged to have committed the crime in the Ogijo area of the state.

Oyeyemi revealed that a report had been lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the chairman of the community development association, Olorunwa Arogbeja, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The complaint detailed how the suspect had allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor, causing him to die.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Enatufe Omoh, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to being a homosexual and that while he was having sex with the deceased boy, the boy gave up the ghost.

“He confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he hurriedly buried the boy.

“He has also taken policemen to where the deceased was buried,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that Ajibola would be taken to court to answer for the crime once the investigation was concluded.

Meanwhile, Lanre Bankole, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun has ordered that the case be transferred Criminal Investigation Department (SCID)