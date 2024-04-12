37-year-old man ends it all as his girlfriend breaks up with him

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that has taken over social media trends confirms the death of 37-year-old Kwame Adomako.

As reported, Kwame Adomako ended it all by jumping into the Pra River at Twifo Praso, Central Region.

According to sources, Kwame decided to end it all following a breakup with his girlfriend, following a tumultuous disagreement.

His neighbours have also noted Adomako’s erratic behaviour in the weeks following the separation, suggesting he may have been grappling with a broken heart.

Before Kwame ended it all, he once went to the police station without any apparent reason and demanded to be detained.

However, upon realizing he had committed no crime, authorities refused to accommodate him, leading to his decision to end it all by jumping into the Pra River.