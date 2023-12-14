38-year-old woman cries for a husband and kids; says “she was fooled by feminism”

- Advertisement -

A woman said she felt “betrayed by feminism” after deciding she wanted to settle down, have a family and a husband as she approached her 39th birthday.

At one point during the interview with Fox News Digital, she broke down crying describing how she feared she would end up alone and childless.

She posted her story on Business Insider, saying she wanted an urban career when young, but in her early 20s married her childhood sweetheart wanted a simple, traditional, small-town household with a wife focusing on it and on motherhood.

In her first marriage, Persling didn’t see herself being a typical wife and mother. In her 20s, she didn’t want children and wrote that she “grew resentful” when her husband asked her to cook dinner or do his laundry.

They divorced when Persling was 30, and she wrote that she thought she was happy.

“I told my friends and family I’d never get married again,” she wrote. “I needed independence, a fulfilling career, and space to chart my own course, and I didn’t think marriage fit into that vision. I was content to look toward a future without a husband, children, or the trappings of a ‘traditional’ life.”

After her essay went viral, Melissa was interviewed by Fox News Digital, and can be seen breaking down in tears on camera as she describes her fears of becoming a childless middle-aged woman.

And in addition to her inner turmoil, Melissa said she’s also had to deal with cruel trolling since penning her piece, as she’s been inundated with messages from men calling her ‘horrible things’.

She claims the most common messages tell her she’s ‘selfish’ and a ‘stupid feminist’ for putting her career first before having kids.

And even though Melissa ‘doesn’t consider [herself] to be a feminist at all’, she does believe feminism is partly to blame for her situation.

‘I feel unbelievably betrayed by feminism,’ she told Fox News. ‘I don’t want to put it on the movement [entirely] because I believe you make your own choices, and everything I’ve done up until this point in my life has been my choice, and that’s on me.’

But she continued to claim she’d spent her entire life being ‘fed’ the idea that women can do anything and they don’t need men and she has since come to believe this isn’t the case.

We’re unsure about blaming feminism for this one in any way, shape or form, and for anyone who now may be questioning their life choices, as Melissa has, know that there are always options and it’s never too late to make changes in your life.