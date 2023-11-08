VIDEO: “I need my own husband”; 39-year-old woman with ‘spiritual husband’ cries over single life

- Advertisement -

A 39-year-old unmarried woman has cried out for help over her single life as she shares the spiritual battles she has been facing.

In a deeply emotional TikTok video, the 39-year-old woman poured out her heart, questioning her fate and pleading for assistance.

Overwhelmed by her single status and feeling that she may be serving the wrong God, she expressed despair over having a spirit husband instead.

Her tears and raw vulnerability resonated with many viewers who empathized with her pain.

Losing her job intensified her struggles, leaving her in a state of financial hardship.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Despite trying to maintain a strong facade in front of the camera, she confessed to feeling broken inside and sought guidance on breaking free from the influence of a marine spirit and the cycle of bad luck.

Watch the video below