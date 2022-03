3MusicAwards22: KiDi wins Artist Of The Year – Full List of Winners

- Advertisement -

At the 2022 edition of the 3 Music Awards, singer KiDi won the Artist of the Year award.

He beat fierce competition from Black Sherif to win the much-coveted award. KiDi also won 3 additional awards: Reggae/Dancehall Song, Digital Act of The Year, Album of the Year.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif won the Breakthrough Act of the Year, Group of the Year went to R2Bees while Black Sehrif’s Second Sermon won Song Of The Year.

Full Lis of Winners – 3Music Awards

• BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR – EKORSO

• EP OF THE YEAR – AMERADO, PATIENCE

• GROUP OF THE YEAR – R2BEES

• DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ FACULTY

• BEST ALTERNATIVE ACT OF THE YEAR – AMAARAE

• REGGAE DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR – KIDI, TOUCH IT

• AFRICAN SONG OF THE YEAR – WIZKID, ESSENCE

• HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR – SARKODIE FT KUAMI EUGENE, HAPPY DAY

• DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR – KIDI

• PERFORMER OF THE YEAR – EPISODE

• GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR – OHEMAA MERCY FT MOG, HE LIVES IN ME

• HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR – KOFI KINAATA, THY GRACE

• HIPHOP SONG OF THE YEAR – BLACK SHERIF, SECOND SERMON

• BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – KIDI, MON BEBE

• BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR – BLACK SHERIF

• AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR – FAMEYE, PRAISE

• HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR – BLACK SHERIF

• PRODUCER THE YEAR – MOG BEATS

• RAPPER OF THE YEAR – AMERADO

• ARTISTE (MVP) OF THE YEAR – KIDI

• REGGAE DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR – STONEBWOY

• VIDEO OF THE YEAR – SARKODIE, ROLLIES AND CIGARS

• ALBUM OF THE YEAR – THE GOLDEN BOY

• GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR – CELESTINE DONKOR

• NEXT RATED ACF OF THE YEAR – CHIEF ONE

• HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR – KOFI KINAATA

• SONG OF THE YEAR – BLACK SHERIF, SECOND SERMON