4-year-old studying aviation and already knows the 16 types of helicopters

At age 4, Elias Muthomi Gitonga has developed an obsession with helicopters and is already studying aviation.

In an interview, his parents disclosed that they concluded that their son was a genius when he was barely a year old.

Speaking to Inooro TV, Elias’ parents indicated that they were left in awe when their son started reading things nobody had taught him at age 1 and mentioned his particular understanding of helicopters and how they work.

“We noticed this gift when he was a year and six months old. He could read things on TV and also the words written in the newspapers. He then started showing great interest in planes and helicopters,” Elias’ dad Moses Gitonga said.

According to his parents, Muthomi can identify the 16 types of helicopters and knows the different parts of a chopper as well as their uses.

Reports say that in 2019, the military in Kenya were impressed by his immense passion for aviation and invited the young chap to its Eastleigh military airstrip to learn more about helicopters.

Also, the young genius has been upgraded to grade one after his teachers realized he was too smart to be in kindergarten.

“His brains can handle things above his age. He is a four-year-old child who should be doing PP1 things but we took him to Grade One after engaging him because we realized PP1 was too low for him,” Ken Kugor, his teacher at Beadom Primary School said.

Elias’ parents wish that their son’s talent will be nurtured so he could fulfil his dream of becoming a pilot.