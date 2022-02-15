type here...
“If you’re 41 then how old is Shatta Wale?” – Ghanaians blast KK Fosu for allegedly lying about his age

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale - KK Fosu
Ghanaian Highlife veteran singer, KK Fosu has been called out for allegedly lying about his age.

Yesterday which was Valentine’s day, the award-winning male vocalist took to the internet to celebrate his 41st birthday.

Most Ghanaians got shocked after learning for the first time that the “Anadwo yede” hitmaker hasn’t crossed age 50 yet because his music career has been spinning for close to two decades now.

And besides, when he was dropping back to back hits in the early 2000s, Shatta Wale was still in primary school.

Popular IG blogger, Thosecalledcelebs was the first person to start the trolls on KK Fosu.

She wrote;

“Eeiiii K.K Fosu, u are 41 years S3n?? Na s3 when Bandan removed his h£ad…. u were a superstar and father as well ?? now that gbeee Bandana is 44…..how old go be you?? 3yaa mo ny3 saaaa moate ?? oh nti 60 no wo mp3 aaa…fa ma me, woate? Ago collect,”

Many Ghanaians have joined the bandwagon to mock KK Fosu for presumably lying about his age.

Read the comments under the post below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

