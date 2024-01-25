41-year-old Delay set to marry; Exclusive details drops as Ghanaians react

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, Delay, has recently announced plans for her impending marriage, leaving fans and concerned Ghanaians curious about the identity of her prospective husband.



In the video, she revealed that after careful consideration, she has decided to settle down this year, with a traditional marriage ceremony scheduled before March.



Additionally, she hinted at being pregnant by November, post-wedding.

The news has triggered speculation and questions, particularly regarding whether her choice is between rapper Amerado and boxer McBones.

Given that Delay has been linked romantically with both rapper Amerado and boxer McBones, fans are eager to know the truth behind the rumours.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with comments and inquiries, as Ghanaians seek clarity on the mystery suitor.

Fans have taken to various platforms to express their thoughts, with one fan writing, “Amerado must perform live on stage, Congratulations,” and another questioning, “Could it be Freezy McBones?”

Currently, Ghanaians are keen to know whether the media personality will be walking down the aisle with the rapper or the boxer, both of whom she has reportedly been linked with in the past.