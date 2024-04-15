41-year-old GH man arrested for having intercourse with a pregnant goat

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man named Kwame Chelsea has been nabbed for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a pregnant goat, according to the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Police Command.

As reported, the sound of a goat bleating out of excruciating pain drew the attention of some residents to the suspect’s bestial act.

A source also claims Kwame is a divorced palm wine tapper with two children, was caught red-handed in the act in the bush.

An eyewitness reportedly told Lord FM, a local radio station in the municipality, that Chelsea attempted to bribe them after realizing that his shameful and criminal act had been captured on video footage.

“I saw the suspect, Kwame Chelsea, engaging in sexual intercourse with the animal, so I decided to film him, and when caught, he tried to bribe me, but I turned down his offer,” the witness is quoted as saying.

Traditional leaders have poured libations to purify the land and dispel any perceived negativity stemming from the event.