type here...
GhPageNews43-year-old man arrested for defiling 8-year-old stepdaughter
News

43-year-old man arrested for defiling 8-year-old stepdaughter

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The Tesano Divisional Police Command has apprehended a 43-year-old poultry farmer for allegedly defiling his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect was picked up at Ofankor after a close relative reported the incident to the police.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been sexually abused several times by the suspect.

Speaking to Citi News, the Tesano Divisional Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, said the suspect is in police custody.

“It was his own daughter who came to report the issue to the police. She is a stepsister to the victim. She the victim told her [step-sister], that the father has been sleeping with her. According to her, the victim is eight years old. She added that the sister disclosed this to her in confidence. So when the victim came, we interrogated her and she narrated everything to us.”

“We then issued a medical form to her to go to the hospital and according to the medical report, her private part had been tampered with. So we charged the suspect with the offense and he is on remand currently after he was granted bail but couldn’t meet the bail conditions.”

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
1.9mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News