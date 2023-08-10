- Advertisement -

A beautiful Nigerian woman has stunned internet users with her enviable slender physique contradicting her claims of being five months pregnant.

Even though she’s about a few months away from delivering her baby, there is no sign she’s actually pregnant as she does not carry a protruding stomach as most pregnant women do.

The svelt lady with the handle @welly.james on TikTok left netizens in shock after showing off her flat tummy despite alleging to be five months pregnant.

She however expressed concern over her cryptic pregnancy which has refused to shoot out.

In a video capturing her wearing a crop top that exposed her abs, she wrote “5 months pregnant and my stomach looks like this, I’m not sure I’d have a bump.”

Watch the video below.

Many social media users have been scratching their heads after coming across the video as majority find it hard to believe the lady’s claims.

Below are some comments that have trailed the video

@Princess Kelvin358 reacted: “Then how do you find out if you’re pregnant when u have a cryptic pregnancy. With test or scan.”

@mariodechef0 said: “It will show up when you get to eight months.”

@mumspride commented: “I pray not be like dis when am pregnant, cause my husB no go give me shawarma for nyt.”

@Akpos Ukale said: “Don’t worry, get to 8 months first you’d see the massive bump, my wife was like that until her 8-10th month.”

@Luckygirl said: “Where the baby come dey kwan, hope you’re not stepping on it.”

@chiomaonyebuchi50 said: “Am four month pregnant yet my Belle still looks ok sometimes I wonder if am pregnant but I don enter comment section make I calmdown small.”

@munachimsomichell reacted: “I was six months pregnant nobody knows I was pregnant even with my nursing uniform my matron don’t even knw wen it got to eight months it came out.”