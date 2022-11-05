Qatar 2022: Meet the 55-man provisional squad of the Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association has made official the 55-man provisional list of the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

According to FIFA regulations, the FA was not required to make the provisional list available to the public.

Famous individuals who weren’t core members of the team but made the list include Kwasi Wriedt, Ibrahim Imoro, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, and Mudasiru Salifu.

On November 14, 2022, the deadline for federations to submit their squads, Otto Addo and his technical team are likely to name a final 26- or 23-member roster.

Along with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, Ghana is in Group H. On November 20, 2022, the Black Stars take on Portugal in the competition’s opening match.