A viral video clip of 56 years old man marrying a 13 years old child somewhere in Nigeria spark a lot of controversy on the internet.

56 years old man got tongues wagging online after he unusually found his missing libs and happiness in such a young girl and even went ahead to tie the knot with her.

Netizens reacted to the viral video, criticize the elders in the traditional marriage ceremony after the video went viral.

Check out the video below