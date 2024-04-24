type here...
News

57-year-old American woman ends it all as GH man she met online scams her of $1.5 million

By Armani Brooklyn
A piece of sad news that’s currently trending on X formerly Twitter confirms the death of a 57-year-old American widow.

As confirmed, Laura Kowal drowned to death after being scammed of $1.5million by a Ghanaian man she met on the dating site, Match.com

The victim thought she was dating a man named Frank Borg, but Federal agents discovered that Borg’s photos belonged to a Chilean doctor and his emails were traced back to Ghana.

SUICIDE NOTE: ‘I’ve been living a double life this past year. It has left me broke and broken. Yes, it involves Frank, the man I met through online dating. I tried to stop this, many times, but I knew I would end up dead,’.

What Is Romance Scam

A romance scam is a confidence trick involving feigning romantic intentions towards a victim, gaining the victim’s affection, and then using that goodwill to get the victim to send money to the scammer under false pretenses or to commit fraud against the victim.

