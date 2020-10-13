6 hot photos of some Ghanaian female celebrities without a bra on ‘No Bra day’

- Advertisement -

No Bra Day is a commemorative holiday on October 13 that honors victims and survivors of breast cancer.

The holiday also aims to spread awareness about the dangers of the disease and how to take proper steps for prevention.

It has become a global phenomenon and some Ghanaian female celebrities joined in as they posed for the camera without ‘bra’ and uploaded on social media.

Ghpage has a few we would like to share with you; Moesha Boduong, Afia Schwar, Sister Derby, S3fa, Nikki Samonas, Efia Odo took part in the campaign.

Here are the 18+ photos;

Sefa

Efia OdoEfia Odo

Afia Schwarzenegger

Nkki Samonas