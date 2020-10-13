type here...
GhPage Entertainment 6 hot photos of some Ghanaian female celebrities without a bra on...
Entertainment

6 hot photos of some Ghanaian female celebrities without a bra on ‘No Bra day’

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Moesha Boduong(L) and Efia Odo(R) Afia Schwar(M)
Moesha Boduong(L) and Efia Odo(R) Afia Schwar(M)
- Advertisement -

No Bra Day is a commemorative holiday on October 13 that honors victims and survivors of breast cancer.

The holiday also aims to spread awareness about the dangers of the disease and how to take proper steps for prevention.

It has become a global phenomenon and some Ghanaian female celebrities joined in as they posed for the camera without ‘bra’ and uploaded on social media.

Ghpage has a few we would like to share with you; Moesha Boduong, Afia Schwar, Sister Derby, S3fa, Nikki Samonas, Efia Odo took part in the campaign.

Here are the 18+ photos;

Sefa
Sefa
Efia Odo
Efia OdoEfia Odo
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger
Nkki Samonas
Nkki Samonas
SIster Derby
SIster Derby

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.5mph
20 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News