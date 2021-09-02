type here...
6 people dead, 12 others critically injured in a gory accident on Wenchi-Subinso road

By Mr. Tabernacle
At least six(6) passengers have died while twelve (12) others are seriously injured in a fatal accident on Wenchi-Subinso road.

The accident occurred at about 9;00 am on September 2, 2021, on Wenchi road.

According to an eyewitness report, a white sprinter bus with passengers on board on top speed crashed into a pothole along the road after a vehicle had crossed his lane and wrongfully overtook him.

The driver of the sprinter bus in an attempt to overtake the vehicle unfortunately rammed into the big pothole on a section of the road, got his breaks failed and crashed into a ditch.

Six (6) passengers on board the Sprinter bus died on the spot whiles twelve others on board the same bus sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearest hospital for early medical attention.

As reported by the eyewitness by the name Omega from Wenchi who spoke to us, a pregnant woman was part of those 12 who got injured in the accident. The expectant mother we’re told is the wife of one Mr Hassan, a police officer at Subinso.

Source:GHPAGE

