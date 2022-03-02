type here...
6-year-old pupil badly bruised after teacher made her kneel on ‘sharp sand’ in scorching sun [VIDEO]

By Kweku Derrick
schoolgirl pupils
A six-year-old schoolgirl has been bruised badly in the knees after a teacher punished her following an alleged false accusation.

Cynthia Atapka – a primary one pupil of Brilliant Kids Academy in the Benue State of Nigeria – was said to have been wrongly reprimanded Monday for pushing one of her mates to the ground.

According to a neighbour who shared the report on Facebook, the little girl said the teacher did not probe the matter and went ahead to order her to kneel down on ‘sharp sand’ under the scorching sun.

The impact of the radiating sun has left her knees scotched – leaving her with a scar that needs immediate medical treatment.

The victim narrated her ordeal in a video that was also attached to the text report.

    Source:GHPage

