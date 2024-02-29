- Advertisement -

It has been a year since promising South African rapper AKA real name Kiernan Forbes was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

The rapper was gunned down together with his friend identified as Tebello Tibz Motshoane outside a restaurant in Durban after hanging out with some friends.

The South African Police have finally made headway after arresting some seven(7) people in connection to the murder of the rapper and his friend.

According to the Police, the seven suspects were all below the age of 36 and they were paid hitmen but the motive for their actions hasn’t been established.

“It was clear that AKA was monitored from the airport and Tibz was not the intended target in the murder on Florida Road in Durban,” Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, said in a press briefing on Tuesday night.

“We know they were paid for this,” Lt Gen Mkwananzi added.

He claimed that each of the accused men had a distinct role to play in the scheme to kill AKA.

The suspects in custody include the alleged mastermind, three spotters who are accused of following AKA from the airport in Durban, two gunmen who are said to have fired multiple rounds at the victims, and someone who is said to have located the firearms used in the ambush.

Not related to these killings, some of the suspects are also connected to unrelated murder cases.

On Tuesday night, the police declared that six of the suspects had been taken into custody. Police told the BBC that a seventh suspect was taken into custody early on Wednesday.