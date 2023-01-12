type here...
GhPageNews8 Chiana SHS students expelled for insulting the President render apology
News

8 Chiana SHS students expelled for insulting the President render apology

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has sacked 8 students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region who insulted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The second-year students, the GES statement said, used vulgar and unprintable words on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a viral video late last year.

The dismissal of the students follows an investigation into the case. Prior to the dismissal, the students had been on suspension.

The GES, in the dismissal letter, addressed to parents of the students, described their conduct as very undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in Ghana’s educational system.

Traumatized by this development, the 8 students who insulted the First Gentleman of the Republic of Ghana, H.E President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo have rendered an unqualified apology to the President.

In a video recorded to express regret for what they did, the students said they are sorry for what they did and that the president and other stakeholders should have clemency on them.

    Source:GHPAGE

