8 Ghanaians recovering from the Coronavirus - Health Minister
Source:GHPAGE
News

8 Ghanaians recovering from the Coronavirus – Health Minister

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Coronavirus
Eight Ghanaians who contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are recovering, the Minister of Health announced today.

His statement comes after Ghana confirmed and recorded 16 cases of the coronavirus on Friday 20 March 2020.

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health in an interview confirmed that some 8 patients are indeed recovering speedily as they are responding to treatment.

“As of yesterday, they were all very stable, some of them I will say is even recovering. There are two of them we are treating at home we don’t see any signs again but we may need to do some tests before we discharge them fully.

But so far we don’t have anybody who’s critically ill or severely ill. Illness is mild but you see some of them like they are becoming very normal people.” he said.

He, however, said the Health Ministry is doing its best to curb the situation.

He urged all to follow all the health protocols given by the Health Ministry thus washing hands with soap under running water, using hand sanitizers, keeping a distance from persons who show signs of the virus, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing and most importantly avoiding handshakes.

It could be remembered in the wake of the outbreak, President Akufo Addo last Sunday announced the shut down of all educational institutions – universities, second cycle schools and basic schools effective, March 16, 2020, until further notice.

Another emerging news has it that, the BECE and WASSCE examinations have been suspended until further notice.

