World Cup 2022: These are the top 8 players expected to return to the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria

Otto Addo, the interim coach of the Black Stars, has formally submitted his player list to the Black Stars Management Committee ahead of the official designation of the team for the vital two-legged match against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off.

Several young players, many of whom are getting their first call up, have been named in the squad, according to Citi Sports.

1, Richard Ofori

Richard Ofori of the Orlando Pirates has been picked as one of the three goalkeepers that will face Nigeria. The shot-stopper just recovered from an injury he suffered against South Africa last year, which forced him to withdraw from the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

He’ll be up against Jojo Wollacott and Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak for the top slot.

2, Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu of Southampton has also committed to play for Ghana, according to reports. After repeated moves to get him to play for Ghana, this will be his first time in the Black Stars squad.

3, Leeroy Owusu

Defender of Ghanaian heritage who was born in the Netherlands. Leeroy Owusu, who was born in England to Ghanaian parents, has also been summoned.

Owusu was born in the Netherlands and has previously represented the country at the youth level. However, Ghana FA has succeeded in his national move with FIFA after he made 23 league games for Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

4, Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan of AS Roma, who missed the Africa Cup of Nations, will get another chance to represent his country now that he has been put in the roster.

5, Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu could be returning to the Black Stars for the first time since 2017. The former Newcastle winger has been deemed a critical player who would be integral to Ghana’s qualification for the World Cup.

6, Harrison Afful

The experienced full-back is expected to join the Black Stars to help the team qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Harrison has been out of the team for a while now, but his current form with US-based Charlotte FC is why he has been reportedly added to the squad.

7, Sulley Ali Muntari

Sulley Ali Muntari has played in all three of the World Cups Ghana has participated in. Due to his experience and current form with Accra Hearts of Oak, reports suggest that he would be an addition to the Black Stars squad to play Nigeria.

8, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng could make his eventual return to the Black Stars squad after the 2014 World Cup. According to reports, the new coach has reposed his trust in him to help the team with his experience. The former Barcelona man has been deemed a key player.